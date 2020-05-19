Letter to editor: Support Brenda Richards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am supporting Brenda Richards in the Legislative District 23 senate race.

Brenda has a record of proven leadership. She has been involved in several organizations. The Owyhee Initiative and The Boise District BLM Resource Advisory Council She has ascended to leadership roles in these organizations. Chairman of the board for four years on the Owyhee Initiative, Vice chair for three years on the BLM Resource Advisory Council and President for two years of the National Public Lands Council.

Brenda is no stranger to public service. She served as the Owyhee County Republican treasurer for 12 year. She was elected to office three times and managed the treasurer’s office. For three years she served as Chair of the Idaho Association of Counties Public Lands Steering Committee and was also elected to the Western Interstate Region delegate from Idaho and on the National Association of Counties Public Lands Steering Committee.

Brenda is a perfect fit for the Idaho Senate. She has a long history of representing Owyhee County, the State of Idaho, agriculture and the cattle industry in the most professional manner.

Brenda is a commonsense conservative please join me in supporting her in the May Primary election.

Rick Pearson

Buhl

