Letter to editor: Suport Brenda Richards for Senate

It is an honor to write a letter of support for Brenda Richards for the Senate Seat of Legislative District 23. I had the privilege to work with Brenda for over ten years in the Idaho Association of County Treasurers. I have always known Brenda to be honest, intelligent and forward thinking.

Brenda served as Chair of the Idaho Association of Public Lands Steering Committee and was Idaho’s Delegate to the Western Interstate Region, as well as serving on the National Association of Counties Public Lands Steering Committee. She has served as the Owyhee County Treasurer and has been involved in several organizations and leadership roles within these organizations.

Brenda will listen to the needs of the people of Idaho and stand strong for the values she believes in. Her proven leadership and conservative values are a perfect fit for the vacant Senate Seat in Legislative District 23.

It is because of these strengths and qualities I am encouraging the voters in Legislative District 23 to vote for Brenda Richards.

Don’t forget to go to idahovotes.gov to request your absentee ballot.

Tine Wines

Gooding

