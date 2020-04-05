Letter to editor: strolberg
Letter to editor: strolberg

Today's (4-2-2020) Cova time reflections:

1. Thankful for suggested 2 week home confinement to allow today's self-hair trim that went south to recover. (Spouse suggests I wear a hoodie if go out of house).

2. Thankful for Professional Barber, Tom Capps and his hair repair shop and look forward to an appointment.

3. Thankful for First Responders, Medical Professionals, and South Central Community Health professionals for unselfish and heroic efforts.

4. Thankful for Faith Based communities working behind the scenes supporting the Sr. and At-risk communities.

5. Thankful for education professionals for innovations and flexibilities to provide learning continuances for students.

6. Thankful for County leaders, Brent Reinke, Jack Johnson and Don Hall who tirelessly work to listen, learn, and lead. Re-selecting these professionals in the upcoming primaries has much greater value than Tom repairing my bad self clip.

7. Every day Cova Time reflections highlight how blessed we are.

Ray Strolberg

Twin Falls

