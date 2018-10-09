Try 1 month for 99¢
As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, I would like to ask you to become a responsible journalist and discontinue using a nickname "the Mormon Church" when you refer to my church. I find it to be lazy journalism to do anything else. You have done this for years and it has bothered me. Now the leaders of my church are asking you to discontinue this lazy journalism practice and print the church's full and proper name like any professional, responsible journalist would. Thank you for your time.

Steven W. Harmon

Filer

