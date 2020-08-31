Letter to editor: Stop being a crybaby and wear a gosh-darned mask

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Men have taken on the role of protectors, but many men refuse to protect those around them, including their own families, by not wearing face masks. And why?

They make you look weak? (Masks protect others more than yourself so not wearing one just makes you look selfish)

The government is taking your freedoms? First masks, then seat belts and life jackets ... before you know it we're in Community China. (As a society we have lots of rules and laws to protect our citizens. This is a new one that came on suddenly — which is understandably scary — but the virus isn't waiting for us to get through through red tape. It's killing us now)

Masks are uncomfortable or ugly? (Grow up)

Whether you are pro-economy or pro-human life, we all want the same thing: to stop this virus so we can get on with our lives.

You carry a gun to protect your family. Wear a masks for the same reason

People are dying that don't have to. We are in a unique position where enduring a small inconvenience can save lives. So stop being a crybaby and wear a gosh-darned mask. Let's get to the other side of this together.

Virginia Kilkelly

Twin Falls

