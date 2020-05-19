Letter to editor: Stimulus payment letter unnecessary

What on earth--? A letter from the IRS? Startling, but not necessarily worrisome. After all, I am scrupulously candid with my income tax forms, and I keep records to substantiate every entry, but still--why?

Actually, the letter reported that an "Economic Impact Payment" had been deposited into my bank account. I already knew this from my online banking, so this letter was unnecessary. It was signed illegibly, and looked like the wild gyrations of the recordings of an 6.9 earthquake on the Richter scale, but it was marked in thick, black sharpie. Who does that?

Dutifully, I read the entire letter, which proved to be nothing more than bragging and a reelection campaign spiel. So much money was wasted on the postage to send these millions of letters. The one consolation was that this payment was sent by direct deposit, so I did not have to see this indecipherable scrawl on a check sent directly to me. After all, none of this money came from Trump's own bank account, so why did he insist on his signature being emblazoned on the checks?