Letter to editor: Staying home is smart

The Idaho Freedom from Intelligence Foundation again demonstrated their utter stupidity by wanting to end the stay at home policy.
How many of you are infected? You don't know do you? Why is that stupid? Because we cannot do enough testing and do not have the ability for fast results. So what?
Five percent of health workers have tested positive for the Trump virus AKA COVID-19 without having any symptoms. Los Angeles has found eighty-five people with the antibodies never had any symptoms. How many people do you want to infect and potentially kill before you admit you are dumb as a brick? One? Five? Ten? We want to know.
J. R. Breisch
Twin Falls
