{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

It was a free-flowing state of the union address by the president. Accomplishments by the administration, what is happening now and a vision for the future was given. Interspaced in the speech were presentations of people in the gallery who overcame adversity to achieve personal success that was presented by American opportunity. Willie McGee, the 100-year-old veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam, the last remaining member of the Tuskegee Airmen was honored. Russ Limbaugh, the voice of conservative radio the past 30 years, was presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The young black girl and her mother who was awarded a scholarship to a school of her choice followed by the president's plan to make school choice a promise. The surprise of the lady and her children when her husband, a sergeant in the Army stationed in Afghanistan, suddenly reappearing, coming down an aisle to reunite with his family. The elected president of Venezuela given his due and support of the administration in the fight for freedom and democracy in Venezuela.

The black man who overcame addiction and homelessness who participated in a program of retraining and had become a successful tradesman, was given his due.

A booming economy, rising economic opportunities for all, a falling crime rate, positive changes in our health care system, no foreign wars, good and fair trade agreements with other countries, steps against opioid manufacturers and number of deaths to overdoses coming down. Securing border security to stop the flow of drugs in the country plus agreements with Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras to stem the tide of illegal drugs and human trafficking was given. The president pointed out the future is America's and we have just begun.

Dave Davis

Kimberly

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
4
3
0
0
2

Load comments