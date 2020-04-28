Letter to editor: Stand together against Covid-19

Covid-19 is bad. I wish people would quit sugarcoating it. You can't wish it to go away. I'm thankful for Gov. Brad Little of Idaho for standing up to fight the Covid-10. We need someone to take charge of things. Idahoans stick together and stand with our Gov. Brad Little and President Donald Trump to fight the Covid-19. You can see what they need to do, how sick the nation is. President Abraham Lincoln said a house divided against itself cannot stand. He is right, together we stand against the Covid-19. Why hoard supplies, bathroom tissue, food, water and potatoes. Why not leave some spuds for your neighbor? You know we have Idaho farmers, ranchers, dairy – look how many trucking transportation we have in Twin Falls County, to haul the bathroom tissue and supplies why worry? The Covid-19 is like a train on a railroad track. Sometimes you think you can go across when a train is coming. The train could hit you. Before stop look and listen. Stop and stand six feet away. Stop no more than 10 people in a group. Look what the Covid-19 is doing to people. Listen to what Gov. Brad Little said and the doctors too. Let Idahoans care for the sick and care for need of our family and neighbor. Before you visit our beautiful State of Idaho Please! We need time to heal and get well! Thanks to the doctors, St. Luke's Magic Valley, farmers, ranchers, dairies, trucking and The Times-News for listening to my say. I'm just an Idaho woman who loves Idaho.