So, do you ever wonder why it's sometimes called "fake news?" Last Saturday the Times-News carried an article on the editorial page from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch with the headline: "Just in Time for Thanksgiving, Trump's Goose is Cooked with Sondland Testimony." I read this article with interest as I had listened to much of Ambassador Sondland's testimony (yes, I know, I need to get a life).

The article stated that his testimony made it "crystal clear Wednesday that there was a quid pro quo." I heard with my own lying ears, the ambassador say that he specifically asked President Trump what he wanted from Ukraine and Trump replied that he didn't want anything and further said he didn't want a quid pro quo. He also said, according to the ambassador, that he just wanted the Ukraine president to do the right thing.

So, do I trust my lying ears, or the Times-News editorial from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch? I've had my ears for a long time and I know that they don't always work right but I think I will go with them. By the way, I think the Times-News does a great job on local news and sports, the classifieds, the puzzles and jumbles, the comics, Ann Landers and the obituaries. However, for national and international news and many (most) of the editorials, refer to the first sentence of this letter.

Bill Lewis

Gooding

