So, do you ever wonder why it's sometimes called "fake news?" Last Saturday the Times-News carried an article on the editorial page from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch with the headline: "Just in Time for Thanksgiving, Trump's Goose is Cooked with Sondland Testimony." I read this article with interest as I had listened to much of Ambassador Sondland's testimony (yes, I know, I need to get a life).
The article stated that his testimony made it "crystal clear Wednesday that there was a quid pro quo." I heard with my own lying ears, the ambassador say that he specifically asked President Trump what he wanted from Ukraine and Trump replied that he didn't want anything and further said he didn't want a quid pro quo. He also said, according to the ambassador, that he just wanted the Ukraine president to do the right thing.
So, do I trust my lying ears, or the Times-News editorial from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch? I've had my ears for a long time and I know that they don't always work right but I think I will go with them. By the way, I think the Times-News does a great job on local news and sports, the classifieds, the puzzles and jumbles, the comics, Ann Landers and the obituaries. However, for national and international news and many (most) of the editorials, refer to the first sentence of this letter.
You have free articles remaining.
Bill Lewis
Gooding
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.