Here are some things to consider before you vote. One party rule in Russia, China, Iran, Syria etc is not a good system. After watching the most disgusting and appalling behavior during the Supreme Court hearings by the democratic party, Idaho Democrats need to figure out how to let voters know they are not the same.
Idaho dems care about protecting public lands, education, healthcare, decent wages and protecting gun rights. Yes, Idaho dem's hunt and shoot too.
Idaho dems are not the Washington D.C. dems that are looking to be offended, more concerned about lighting the white house up in rainbow colors, confiscating our guns so we can be unable to defend ourselves like the rest of the world. Ruth Bader-Ginsberg looks like she has one foot in the grave; hopefully she will croak soon so Trump can put another real justice on the supreme court and we can watch the party of tolerance, diverstity and inclusion go nuts.
If you vote straight R's, this is what you get: no healthcare, continue to rob the Persi fund, trespassing laws to make felons out of outdoorsman, more grocery tax, say they support right to life while kids die because parents won't take them to the doctor, etc. The legislature needs some balance so when one party comes up with a stupid idea the other party will throw down the b.s. card.
After watching debates, reading about the candidates position on the issue's please vote for Brad Little for governor, Kristine Collum for lieutenant governor, yes on proposition 1 and 2. If you can't research the issue's and candidates, please don't vote. An ignorant vote is worse than no vote at all.
Gary L. Welch
Buhl
