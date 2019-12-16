One of the most common terms in the political sphere today is “socialism.” The word draws its origins from the writings of Marx who described his system as the “means of production” being owned by the working class via government. Marx argued that common people were being abused by the greed of business and that with the rise of an industrial society, ownership ought to be distributed collectively by the government.
Marx’s descriptions of class disparity caught on with many throughout the 20th century and the ideas of socialism and its utopian realization, Communism, came to dominate the world politics of the time.
The impact of socialism has been devastating. From the tens of millions who died of starvation in the former Soviet Union to those currently living under oppressive regimes in North Korea and China, the toll has been catastrophic.
In 2016, Bernie Sanders ran for president as a “Democratic Socialist.” He is now running again with the same label. For this reason, I don’t support Sanders. I think that words matter.
Since 2016, the term has become something of an attack word that the president and his followers use on non-socialists. Again, words matter. The way the president uses the s-word is reckless.
Many honestly view policies like Expanded Medicaid/Medicare and College Tuition Assistance as socialism. These policies are not socialism. They’re not socialism because they don’t seek to further a communistic society where there would be no personal land, no personal vehicles, no proprietary rights to anything. I believe working towards communism (socialism) is emphatically wrong.
My question to conservatives who use socialism as an attack today is simple: is everything that is funded by taxes socialism? Is the military socialism? Is the fire department socialism? Are sewers socialism? Is Yellowstone socialism?
The answer should be no.
Bayley Bingham
Twin Falls
