So as we were coming home today I was affronted by yet another example of inexcusable behavior. Along Golf Course Road there is a large communications antenna. Sitting just off the road there is a large red sign, warning people than firearms discharge is not allowed in that area. This sign has been filled with so many holes, from apparently many types of firearms, that you can no longer read it.
The scary part of this is where that sign sits. According to where Tex Ritter or Calamity Jane was standing when shooting this sign, there are numerous areas in which the projectile would have traveled. One area was Little Britches subdivision, and area full of people, animals and structures. Two other areas are Interstate 84 and Highway 93.
So these individuals have put peoples lives at risk just so they could say, i can shot my gun anywhere I want to. Maybe that will be their defense when appearing before the judge on murder charges.
Paul Daniel
Jerome
