Letter to editor: Sharp contrast in Idaho politicians
Recent columns have portrayed two Idaho politicians in sharp contrast. Today (Sept. 19), the editorial reprinted from the Lewiston Tribune lambasted Jim Risch for his arrogance and fear of being questioned. Marty Trillhaase highlighted two occasions when Risch snapped at reporters who had the gall to ask him substantive questions. Trillhaase followed this with a list of 11 questions that Risch would likely be afraid to hear Paulette Jordan ask him in a debate. Risch is the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, yet he has never pursued issues such as Pompeo's mismanagement of the State Department, Trump's authorization of son-in-law Jared Kushner to act as a Middle East diplomat, Russian bounty payments for killing American soldiers, or Trump's adulation of foreign dictators. Risch seems to be content to bask in status and to serve McConnell.

On the other hand, we have nothing but admiration for the periodic columns by Jim Jones, a man who took the idea of public service to heart during his long career. His columns are thoughtful and eloquent. We do not always agree with his point of view, but we feel that if we were to meet him, he would listen carefully to our views, and offer a respectful and articulate reply. Many thanks to the Times-News for publishing his columns. If there were more public figures in Idaho like Jim Jones, our political discourse would be much more civil and productive.

Stephen and Catherine Poppino

Twin Falls

