Letter to editor: Sex is not as simple as male or female
It was very disappointing to see Gov. Little sign into law a bill which I believe unfairly discriminates against the transgender population.

While it is clear that many in the legislature see gender identity as a simple either male or female issue, for many — including myself, it is more complex. By some estimates as many as 1 in 100 people are born as “intersex.” This includes a whole gamut of manifestations from those with chromosomal abnormalities born with both male and female genitalia to more subtle differences in hormones. The more obvious of these intersex conditions have been recognized for centuries. As science has progressed the more subtle forms have become apparent. Sometimes these more subtle forms do not manifest until children begin to mature.

To my way of thinking this legislation discriminates against a group of people, who through no fault of their own, fall into that group where the line between male and female is blurred. To say that this group of people should be forever identified by the M or F assigned to them on a birth certificate dismisses a large body of science. To me, it is not right. It may not be legal and it certainly is not compassionate

Gary Babbel

Twin Falls

