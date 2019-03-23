HB 122 introduced to legalize hemp in Idaho passed 63-7-0 with Twin Falls Representative Hartgen voting against the bill and Representative Lance Clow voting in support of the bill. Now the bill is headed to the Senate, where its future is in jeopardy as Twin Falls Senator Lee Heider, who has been a vocal opponent to any form of legalization of the cannabis plant, is due to vote on this legislation.
March of Last year Senator Lee Heider who was chair for the Senate Health and Welfare Committee was forced to apologize to the public after violating Senate Rule 20, and possibly the Idaho Open Meeting law, when a committee member requested a CBD bill be brought up for a vote in his committee.
This year at a Town Hall meeting Senator Heider stated that those in the meeting need to remain “ever vigilant” to the legalization of any form of the cannabis plant. This is not the first time that Senator Heider has ignored the population and this community in favor of his every vigilant moral crusade.
Senator Lee Heider voted against the Medicaid expansion, stating the expansion needed “some rules and standards,” even though the expansion passed with a unanimous 61 percent of the vote. Instead of providing medical care to the sick and elderly Senator Heider decided to use our tax dollars to introduce a failed and redundant bill, to stop the profiling of motorcyclist.
Senator Lee Heider is a vocal supporter of SJR 101, also known as a Red Flag Law. SJR 101 failed to pass. If this bill had passed it would have expanded police powers and opened the door to firearms confiscation while depriving individuals of their right to due process, as well as, required an amendment to the Idaho Constitution.
David Leavitt
Twin Falls
