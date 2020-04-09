Letter to editor: Selfish Stupidity Reigns Supreme

Ammon Bundy defies stay at home order, not because it is unreasonable, but because it was an ORDER. How juvenile. He said "If it were a guideline, I would applaud it. It's not it's an order." He puts himself in the same category as the teenagers on the beach in Florida, some are dead now. Doesn't he realize that his freedom ends where my nose begins? Why would he advocate exposing others, and it grows exponentially, to this deadly virus because he is so juvenile that he can't obey an order. If he were a toddler it might be cute, but he is a grown man putting others in harm's way, including those first responders and caregivers who are so critical to the health of the rest of Idaho. Shame. Shame.
Karen Belinne
Twin Falls
