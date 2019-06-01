{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Schools have enough money

When will the voters realize that schools will never have enough money as long as we keep voting to give them more each election?

Hagerman has voted for more bond money! Are we aware that half of our property taxes go to the schools? Buses pick up students at their homes, while parents remain there with two cars parked in the driveway, and then are fed at the school.

Bliss graduated six students this year. Is it necessary to have two schools with duplicate staffs and expenses?

The state lottery has given Idaho schools over a half a billion dollars. The school system must start running their schools the way taxpayers have to run their households and stop looking to taxpayers to bail them out of their incompetence!

We must get back to reading, writing, and arithmetic and stop the giveaway programs!

Ray J. Ekhaml Hagerman

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments