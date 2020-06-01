Letter to editor: Say no to downtown apartments

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I ask you: Do two five-story, 62-foot-high apartment buildings planned for the corner of Shoshone and Eighth Avenue fit with the look and feel of our historic residential district? I don’t think so.

The Twin Falls Historic District is home to charming turn-of-the-century craftsman/bungalow style homes, narrow tree lined streets and beautiful brick churches. The Robert McCollum house, built in 1915 and located at 708 Shoshone St. E. is, like many others, listed on the National Historic Register. It sits across the street from the first “stick-built” house in Twin Falls. This area is a place where families have worked tirelessly to restore homes. The historic society has developed walking tours of this district to share the history of the area with tourists.

These are the homes of retirees and younger second-generation families. It took a lot of effort to make that revitalization happen when those homes started to age and deteriorate. Time, money, sweat and love brought back the value of these homes and the area.

Take a look around the Old Towne area of Twin Falls and you will see a respect for our history. The revitalization of the area has been thoughtful and beautiful. Visitors enjoy the historic entrance with horse and plow, beautifully restored homes and a City Park, which still looks like a Bizbee photo from the early 1900s.