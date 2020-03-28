Letter to editor: Safety more important than campiagn

In this unprecedented time of fear and isolation, I have spent both my personal and professional time considering the impact of COVID-19 on my agency and the citizens of Twin Falls County. I have not, at this time, given much thought to anything else; rather I am trying to make wise decisions for the health of our community. I intend to run for another term, but campaigning is not my first priority right now. Now, more than ever, we need to come together, be sensitive and supportive, and focus on each other’s well-being. While things like the overpopulation of the jail remain critically important to me, all the positive aspects of the Sheriff’s Office are still running smoothly. I believe it’s in the better interest of the citizens for me to focus on taking precautionary steps to contribute to the containment of this virus. I still want to hear from you, but it’s better done by phone or email rather than my open door, for the immediate future.