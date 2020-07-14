Letter to editor: Rupert needs a fireworks ban

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This letter is to the Rupert Mayor (Michael Brown), City Administrator (Kelly Anthon), City Council Members (Todd McGhie, Craig Swensen, Tommy Jones, Joel Heward).

It is the 4th of July 2020, and our neighbors set off heavy fireworks into the sky. We heard pop, pop, and pop like a war zone until one o’clock in the morning.

Dogs were frightened and people could not sleep. There should be a city ordinance prohibiting fireworks on or near residential streets.

Fireworks have the potential of hurting the person or persons using them plus they can cause damage to homes, electric poles, cars, etc.

Why do Americans copy Chinese wasteful fireworks? There are 53 cities in Idaho that have prohibited fireworks.

Kim Belliston

Luella Allen

Rupert

