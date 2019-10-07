I am writing this letter in support of Jan Rogers, who is running for the Twin Falls City Council, Seat 4.
I have known Jan Rogers for almost 30 years, when she first moved to Southern Idaho. She was the first executive director of the Southern Idaho Economic Decvelopment Organization, (SIEDO), and I can say without reservation that she was the single most important individual in this community's economic growth over the past three decades.
In her business recruiting efforts, she has brought millions of dollars of economic investment to the Magic Valley and to Twin Falls, as well as thousands of new jobs.
She has a wide professional reputation as one of the valley's stellar community leaders and has both statewide and national recognition in the business recruitment field.
She was the 2017 Idaho Economic Development leader recipient and the 2018 Idaho Woman of the Year.
Now, she wants to continue her public service as a Twin Falls city council member, to which she will bring her enormous energy and love of the Southern Idaho region. Her appreciation of this valley knows no bounds.
I endorse her for the Council's Seat 4 with much enthusiasm and I ask Twin Falls citizens to elect her to the Council.
Rep. Stephen Hartgen, ret.
Idaho House of Representatives
