Letter to editor: Rock Creek Rural Fire doesn't need to increase taxes

The Rock Creek Rural Fire District is once again wanting to increase the district's taxes by $77 per $100,000 of the value of the property. For a property valued at $100,000, the property tax would go up by $77 per year.

Currently, the district gets an automatic 3% tax increase every year. The amount of tax money the district increases every year by 3%.

This will be the fourth time that the commissioners have attempted to pass a tax increase. It failed the last three times by a vote of the people.

The purpose of a fire protection district is for fire protection per Idaho Code. The commissioners have not proven that the district needs a huge increase in its budget for the purpose of fire protection. The number of call out for structure fires is a maximum of five per year. When the district points to the number of calls they go on, they include emergency medical services. We are taxed by the county separately for emergency medical services. Currently the county receives over a million dollars in taxes for emergency medical services. Again the purpose of the rural fire district is fire protection.

Every year our property tax bill increases without adding this unneeded tax increase of $77 per $100,000.

Edward A. Easterling

Kimberly

