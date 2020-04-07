Letter to editor: 'Right to life' applies to whom?

Oh, the irony! A pervasive anti-abortion attitude rumbles throughout Republican Idaho; so much so, that the governor just signed into law a stringent anti-abortion act that the legislature passed, "just in case" the conservative Supreme Court should happen to overturn Roe v. Wade. According to news reports, the bill's sponsor, Republican Sen. Todd Lakey, said that the health of women is secondary to their "unborn children." So, "right to life" applies to whom?
Now for the irony. Apparently human life after birth has little value, judging by the way so many people have reacted to the coronavirus onslaught. First, Trump shrugged off the warnings from our own intelligence agency that a world-wide pandemic was inevitable and would devastate the United States, as well. Instead, he capriciously claimed that the whole thing was nothing more than a hoax promulgated by Democrats and the media. He also proclaimed that the coronavirus was "contained" and soon we would have zero cases," just like magic." The implications for Americans is "You foolish people — you have nothing to worry about." To make matters even worse, two years ago Trump mindlessly wiped out the agency of public health care experts created by President Obama; its purpose was to scientifically and intelligently manage just such a health crisis. So we were not prepared and we had no leader either qualified or willing to take charge. We floundered helplessly.
In spite of the warnings that the coronavirus is indeed a critical problem in the United States, and after many governors, not the president, issued stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the virus, many people cavalierly carry on as usual. They profess that it is their "constitutional right" to do as they please. They demand protection for life in the womb, but they willingly sacrifice lives after birth. This disregard for the lives of fellow humans has caused an explosion of suffering and death of all ages, from infants through the elderly. Where is the concern for the "right to life"?
The obvious lesson carries a warning to any fetus: stay where you are, for after you are born, you're on your own, kid!
Eleanore Burkhart
Twin Falls
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!