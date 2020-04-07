Letter to editor: 'Right to life' applies to whom?
0 comments

Letter to editor: 'Right to life' applies to whom?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Oh, the irony! A pervasive anti-abortion attitude rumbles throughout Republican Idaho; so much so, that the governor just signed into law a stringent anti-abortion act that the legislature passed, "just in case" the conservative Supreme Court should happen to overturn Roe v. Wade. According to news reports, the bill's sponsor, Republican Sen. Todd Lakey, said that the health of women is secondary to their "unborn children." So, "right to life" applies to whom?

Now for the irony. Apparently human life after birth has little value, judging by the way so many people have reacted to the coronavirus onslaught. First, Trump shrugged off the warnings from our own intelligence agency that a world-wide pandemic was inevitable and would devastate the United States, as well. Instead, he capriciously claimed that the whole thing was nothing more than a hoax promulgated by Democrats and the media. He also proclaimed that the coronavirus was "contained" and soon we would have zero cases," just like magic." The implications for Americans is "You foolish people — you have nothing to worry about." To make matters even worse, two years ago Trump mindlessly wiped out the agency of public health care experts created by President Obama; its purpose was to scientifically and intelligently manage just such a health crisis. So we were not prepared and we had no leader either qualified or willing to take charge. We floundered helplessly.

In spite of the warnings that the coronavirus is indeed a critical problem in the United States, and after many governors, not the president, issued stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the virus, many people cavalierly carry on as usual. They profess that it is their "constitutional right" to do as they please. They demand protection for life in the womb, but they willingly sacrifice lives after birth. This disregard for the lives of fellow humans has caused an explosion of suffering and death of all ages, from infants through the elderly. Where is the concern for the "right to life"?

The obvious lesson carries a warning to any fetus: stay where you are, for after you are born, you're on your own, kid!

Eleanore Burkhart

Twin Falls

0 comments
0
2
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to editor: Coronavirus is the wrath of God
Letters

Letter to editor: Coronavirus is the wrath of God

Answer, Revival

We did not have to have coronavirus (pestilence), floods, tornadoes, wildfires, etc.

2 Chronicles 7:14 "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."

God gave man free agency, to do good or evil. When as a nation we choose to do evil such as doing and/or condoning wickedness such as abortion, adultery, arson, assault, child abuse, divorce, drunkenness, incest, lying, murder, perjury, robbery, same-sex marriages/sodomy, stealing, wife beating, etc., which are sins listed in the Bible, we invoke the wrath of God.

It has been said, "What we learn from history is we do not learn."

Read Ezekiel, which tells over and over again, particularly Chapter 33, tells how God disciplined his people who rebelled against God and committed adultery and idoltary.

It is time for world revival. God said if we turn from our wicked ways He, God, would heal our land. There is a heaven and hell. Scoff, die and go to hell. As a nation and the world, repent and stand in the place of blessing.

Carter Killinger

Twin Falls

Reader Comment: COVID-19 and the college of hard knocks
Letters

Reader Comment: COVID-19 and the college of hard knocks

On one extreme, the COVID-19 virus would go extinct worldwide within a few weeks if the world’s 7.8 billion people, simultaneously, could remain in their homes for that period. At the other extreme, visualize a population of billions who are ignorant of any catastrophic consequences caused by pathogens...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News