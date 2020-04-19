Letter to editor: Richards is right for Idaho

I am supporting Brenda Richards for Idaho Senate seat District 23. Brenda understands the vital nature of private property rights to our freedoms and liberties. She is a member of NRA and strongly supports protecting the 2nd Amendment Rights. As a longtime gun owner, she knows these tights must be protected. Brenda values the strong family ties that Idahoans cherish. She and her husband, Tony, have three adult sons who make their living in Idaho. She is an advocate for strong families and is pro-life. Brenda Richards is an excellent choice to represent Idaho’s District 23.