Retirement spiking
House Speaker, Scott Bedke, and other leaders want legislators to be the only part-time officials to receive full-time retirement benefits. Legislators do not make retirement system contributions to receive full-time benefits. Therefore, the full-time benefits are “unfunded” and paid for by taxpayers. For ex-legislator Dean Cameron, this is $1 million more than his part-time counterparts. Furthermore, Speaker Bedke agrees the law the Legislature passed to give Dean Cameron this $1 million gift was unconstitutional. Moreover, and to add insult to injury, Speaker Bedke believes legislators have some sort of property right (his words, not mine) to these full-time benefits. Really! He wants us to believe that taxpayers owe this unfunded and unconstitutional benefit to legislators. The big question is, “If the Legislators don’t get this perk, are they going to sue the citizens?” Oh, Speaker Bedke also wants us to believe that he and other leaders are not serving because of the money. There is no reason for current legislators to receive this outrageous benefit. Please see Jim and Tom Haddock’s presentations to the 2016 and 2018 Citizens’ Committee on Legislative Compensation (written form or audio/visual video) at the Idaho Legislative Services Office website.
Tom Haddock
Star, Idaho
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.