Letter to editor: Retired teachers: Make a commitment

This is a call to retired educators of whatever title. School is starting and many families are concerned about the safety of their children if they send them to school; if they decide to have them learn online, parents are concerned that the lack of a presence of a teacher will lessen the quality of the education. We can help and isn't that what has always motivated us! We have always wanted to introduce our students to a greater world. So here is an opportunity for each of us. If each of us would volunteer one or two hours just one or two days a week to a family we know, we can be that difference in our world; we can be that presence that pushes and inspires students to do better and to achieve. Look around your neighborhood or community. Let's do this, let's soften this hard thing that has disrupted so many lives.