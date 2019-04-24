{{featured_button_text}}
Responding to Jim Jones’ Dr. Trump column

In regard to your Opinion Editorial “Thank You Dr. Trump” most people can recognize that the writer is kidding when he attributes his pancreatic cancer to the creaking of an old windmill on the family farm. However, for those not medically oriented or who think that everything President Trump says has basis in reality, the thought might be implanted that this is true and cause them to vote down wind power development that could help allay global warming. Some people believe global warming does not exist either—reinforced by the opinion of President Trump, despite scientific evidence proof otherwise.

Carol Sperry

Twin Falls

