Responding to Jim Jones’ Dr. Trump column
In regard to your Opinion Editorial “Thank You Dr. Trump” most people can recognize that the writer is kidding when he attributes his pancreatic cancer to the creaking of an old windmill on the family farm. However, for those not medically oriented or who think that everything President Trump says has basis in reality, the thought might be implanted that this is true and cause them to vote down wind power development that could help allay global warming. Some people believe global warming does not exist either—reinforced by the opinion of President Trump, despite scientific evidence proof otherwise.
Carol Sperry
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.