Republicans shouldn’t be so proud
“Be Proud to be a Republican” blared the front-page headline Saturday, January 11, in the Times-News. The article reported on the speech given by Sen. James Risch at the Lincoln Day dinner in Shoshone. Be proud to be a Republican? Why? The once-proud Republican party no longer exists. Instead, it now genuflects at the throne of Trump.
Risch went on to say, “This is a great time to be a Republican. . . we have done a great job running this country.” Really? Their tweeter leader boasted that he would be proud to shut down the government, and the sycophant Republicans obediently fell into line. This ignominious shutdown has uprooted the lives of 800,000 Americans, and eventually will adversely affect the lives of every single American. This is not greatness; this is abhorrence.
Risch admitted that he does not always agree with Trump, but added “I never air my differences when in public.” Why not? Remember, to remain silent is to spinelessly condone.
Mike McFayden of Fairfield stated that Risch “humanized the president.” Say what? Apparently Risch attempted to portray an obscenely-wealthy megalomaniac as “just one of the good ol’ boys.”
Obviously, Risch now speaks in “Trump-babble.” It makes no sense.
Eleanore Burkhart
Twin Falls
