Letter to editor: Republicans have taken your freedom

Republicans have taken your freedom

It was written, if you take away the freedom of people a little at a time, they won’t notice. It has been happening in America for nearly four years with Republican protection, and the ignorant cheered him on.

$2.73 trillion stolen from Social Security accounts, tax breaks benefitting the 1%, which caused an increase in the national debt by 70%, bankrupting the country, which happens whenever Republicans are in control, and the ignorant vote them in, somehow believing they are part of the 1%. They have forgotten it was Democrats who created Social Security, Medicare, The Veterans Administration, civil rights, United Nations, women’s suffrage, Affordable Care Act, Peace Corps, minimum wage, weekends, programs that actually benefited the people and not the 1%, who continually attempt to destroy them.

Trump’s treasonous alliance with our known enemy, where a bounty was put on the heads of our sons and daughters, and Trump’s response was to ask the G7 to allow Russia back in, still the ignorant cheered him on.

Suppose ignorance of the virus where it is predicted that 60-70% of the country will be infected and those who survive will have lifetime health issues, and his ignorant followers refuse to wear a mask and cheer him on as the country collapses.