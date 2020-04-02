Letter to editor: Republicans aren't for individualism anymore

Republicans aren’t for individualism anymore

Democrats are more for individualism then Republicans are and that is not a matter of opinion anymore, it is a matter of fact. The Democrats have been more for leaving people alone than the Republicans as the Republican lead House and Senate of Idaho have spent the last couple of years providing bills that actually limit freedoms and individuality of the citizens of Idaho. Whether it be the the anti-transgender bills that are expected to be vetoed by Governor Little, or continually voting against legalizing marijuana. You cannot claim to want to help the economy by having a hands-off government and then turn around a block a new source of growth for the state, that is government control. You cannot claim to be for individualism and then turn around and attack transgender people, or block people from getting an abortion that is government control. Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness are the ideals we fought for, and you can’t use Idaho tax dollars to block other people from going after their goals, that is government control. If you truly believe that the government is expanding too quickly, that the government will systematically take away your rights, and is spending your money recklessly, then maybe it is time to vote for a Democrat.