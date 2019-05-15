On May 21, the citizens of Burley will be asked to renew the existing two-year operations override levy that was first passed in 2007, and again in 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017.
If passed, this levy will fund the daily library services for two more years, from January 2020 to December 2021. About 51% of all library funds are from this override levy. If not passed, a determination will be made for reduction or elimination of staff, operating hours, library services, and programs.
Because this levy expires every two years, this will be the seventh election held to continue additional library operating funds. This election is not for a new library building.
For additional information, please visit the library website: www.bplibrary.org.
Early voting is available at the Cassia County Courthouse.
Tommie Dean
Burley Public Library trustee
