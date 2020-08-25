Letter to editor: Reflecting on our rights

Reflecting on our rights
Like most of you, the insurrection of many of our fellow Americans against their neighbors and supporting businesses in their given places of security and trust, is really something happening that must have been done with little thought of its consequences. It surely doesn’t make sense to destroy things that are needful.
And for their grievances, they could have been solved by adhering to the words and promises of documents that were written by very wise men many years ago. Documents that were written to assure the individual rights of every citizen of our country. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” When you realize the power behind those words, you are forever grateful for the sacrifices that were given by the men called upon to give us that determination to be free!
Then, just 11 years later, good men gathered again and wrote, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
And even that document didn’t say it all. There were amendments added along the way. Amendment IV states, “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated.”
All of these rights have been with us for a very long time. Since the birth of our Nation. A birth we just celebrated on July 4th. Time does change things but not our basic rights. And if it is your right, it is the right of everyone. These rights just say it out loud ... All lives matter!
Sue Child
Rupert
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!