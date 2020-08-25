Letter to editor: Reflecting on our rights

Reflecting on our rights

Like most of you, the insurrection of many of our fellow Americans against their neighbors and supporting businesses in their given places of security and trust, is really something happening that must have been done with little thought of its consequences. It surely doesn’t make sense to destroy things that are needful.

And for their grievances, they could have been solved by adhering to the words and promises of documents that were written by very wise men many years ago. Documents that were written to assure the individual rights of every citizen of our country. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” When you realize the power behind those words, you are forever grateful for the sacrifices that were given by the men called upon to give us that determination to be free!