When the wells in Shoshone were contaminated, Sally Toone was there to help people get clean drinking water and water for their animals because she cares about the people, their animals, and agriculture in Idaho. She understands the needs and problems of Idaho farmers and ranchers. Sally has been married to a farmer/rancher for thirty-eight years and knows the daily challenges they and the small rural farming towns face.
Sally has lived in Idaho rural communities (3,000 people approximately) her whole life and has taught in rural schools for thirty-seven years in Wendell and Gooding. She has also taught for the CSI Outreach Program in Jerome, Hailey and at CSI. She realizes the needs of the rural school districts and the need for qualified teachers. She understands the problems facing rural education and is diligently working to improve the educational opportunities for “our” children – the children of Idaho.
Sally chose to live in rural Idaho and cherishes the loving small town “at home” feel of Idaho’s rural communities.
I am proud to support her for Idaho State Representative from District 26.
Louise Harbaugh,
Jerome
