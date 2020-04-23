Letter to editor: Rebuttal to Mr. Easterling's letter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

You have made a number of assertions on this platform that are disingenuous and bear no semblance to factual information.

Your assertion that the district is automatically collecting an additional 3% in taxes each year is simply not true. We receive remittance from the county that is based on assessed property values and this can fluctuate significantly from year to year. The 3% increase that you are citing is the maximum allowable increase to the district from the county.

You are correct in stating that this is the fourth time that we have pursued this measure, but your statement regarding the results of those efforts being the will of the people is grossly misleading. This measure must pass by a super-majority vote of 66%. When the measure failed in the past it was despite the majority of votes being in favor.

You have also stated that the district rarely responds to structure fires. You are correct, largely due to the efforts of our staff to provide fire prevention services such as fuel mitigation, fire inspections, and education to the members of the community. However, you are ignoring the fact that the district also responds to wildland fires, vehicle crashes, EMS, rescue, hazardous materials, utility, and public service calls.