I am writing this letter to support Nikki Boyd for Seat #2 on the Twin Falls City Council. Nikki has spent the last two years serving as Vice Mayor, and also serves as Liaison to Parks & Recreation, Urban Renewal, the Community Recreation Center and the Strategic Planning for 2030 committee. She works tirelessly to protect private property rights, homeownership and small businesses.

Nikki has helped oversee the exciting economic development Twin Falls has experienced over the last several years, keeping our business climate and quality of life strong.

Please vote to re-elect Nikki Boyd to Seat #2 on the Twin Falls City Council.

Richard B. Stivers

Twin Falls

