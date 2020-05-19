Letter to editor: Re-elect Ellis in Lincoln County
0 comments

Letter to editor: Re-elect Ellis in Lincoln County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Rick Ellis is a long-time resident of Lincoln County who understands the needs of our county. His experience in the past in building Government contract buildings and private projects has given him the knowledge of what building regulations and codes are. This knowledge will be invaluable when working with architects and builders for our County's future projects.

Commissioner Ellis is very honest, conservative, and knowledgeable in controlling the County's expenses. This will be very valuable during the time when our projected revenues may be going down instead of up.

We feel that it is very important to have Commissioner Ellis continue on the board, and encourage all of you to vote for him.

Roy and Nedra Hubert

Dietrich

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News