Letter to editor: Rancher supports Brenda Richards for Idaho Senate

I am writing to voice my support for Brenda Richards in her bid for the Idaho Senate. She and her husband own and operate a family ranch in Owyhee County. I have personal worked with Brenda on many livestock and grazing issues when I was president of the Idaho Cattle Association and have always trusted her judgement. Brenda is always working diligently to protect the ranching industry, public lands grazing, water rights and agriculture. She won the Patrick Takasugi Agriculture Leadership Award in 2019; this award recognizes leadership, loyalty and service to agriculture in Idaho. As a rancher I am excited to have someone of Brenda’s caliber in my corner.
Please join me in supporting Brenda Richards for Legislative District 23 Senate seat.
Jared Brackett
Filer
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!