Letter to editor: Rancher supports Brenda Richards for Idaho Senate
0 comments

Letter to editor: Rancher supports Brenda Richards for Idaho Senate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I am writing to voice my support for Brenda Richards in her bid for the Idaho Senate. She and her husband own and operate a family ranch in Owyhee County. I have personal worked with Brenda on many livestock and grazing issues when I was president of the Idaho Cattle Association and have always trusted her judgement. Brenda is always working diligently to protect the ranching industry, public lands grazing, water rights and agriculture. She won the Patrick Takasugi Agriculture Leadership Award in 2019; this award recognizes leadership, loyalty and service to agriculture in Idaho. As a rancher I am excited to have someone of Brenda’s caliber in my corner.

Please join me in supporting Brenda Richards for Legislative District 23 Senate seat.

Jared Brackett

Filer

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to editor: Coronavirus is the wrath of God
Letters

Letter to editor: Coronavirus is the wrath of God

Answer, Revival

We did not have to have coronavirus (pestilence), floods, tornadoes, wildfires, etc.

2 Chronicles 7:14 "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."

God gave man free agency, to do good or evil. When as a nation we choose to do evil such as doing and/or condoning wickedness such as abortion, adultery, arson, assault, child abuse, divorce, drunkenness, incest, lying, murder, perjury, robbery, same-sex marriages/sodomy, stealing, wife beating, etc., which are sins listed in the Bible, we invoke the wrath of God.

It has been said, "What we learn from history is we do not learn."

Read Ezekiel, which tells over and over again, particularly Chapter 33, tells how God disciplined his people who rebelled against God and committed adultery and idoltary.

It is time for world revival. God said if we turn from our wicked ways He, God, would heal our land. There is a heaven and hell. Scoff, die and go to hell. As a nation and the world, repent and stand in the place of blessing.

Carter Killinger

Twin Falls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News