Letter to editor: Protector your neighbors and visitors

Citizens of Twin Falls. We travel to Denver to visit grandkids several times a year and stop in your lovely city as a half way rest stop. We were shocked at a recent article by Mike Baker (NY Times) indicating that a rancher, sheriff, pastor, and some politicians were giving "medical advice" to Idaho citizens on how to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.
I find this quite paradoxical, in view of the historical perspective that areas of the west pride themselves on a carring and supportive community environment, which protect and serve local citizens in times of crisis. Taking medical advice from such individuals violates your cultural values. Protect your neighbors and folks who visit your city.
We will watch how you react in months ahead and plan our future routes to Denver accordingly.
Best of luck in your efforts.
Dennis Gregoire
Everett, Washington
