Letter to editor: Protect the Postal Service

Sometimes it takes the worst of times to bring out the best in people to deliver the goods. Many can be celebrated for coming through during this pandemic but what about your local letter carrier who braves not only what is going on right now but during floods, heat, cold, wind, snow and rain.

Many are veterans who wear a different kind of uniform to serve the American people, no matter where they live or work, almost every day, tax free.

Congress must now do all that they can to protect the U.S. Postal Service, so mail can be continued to be delivered for generations to come.

John Paige

Pocatello

