On November 6, Idahoans have the chance to cast a pivotal vote that will help our citizens in the coverage gap, bring taxpayer money back to Idaho, and create jobs. Proposition 2, the bipartisan ballot initiative to expand Medicaid in Idaho, will help Idaho’s gap population — those Idahoans who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid, but too little to afford coverage through the state health insurance exchange.
As the CEO of Family Health Services, a locally-operated, nonprofit healthcare system providing high-quality primary care, we offer affordable services to everyone. In 2017, Family Health Services served 26,508 patients, and 41 percent were uninsured. Although we provide primary medical care, dental, mental health, and pharmacy services, sometimes our patients require specialty care or hospitalization which they can’t obtain without healthcare coverage.
Many of our patients work for businesses, such as dairies, service and retail, where health insurance is not provided or only provided to the employee and not their family. We see the impact of this firsthand. Patients don’t see a doctor regularly because of the additional expense and, when they do finally come in, they have multiple medical issues that may have been prevented if they had been able to come in regularly. They’re also not able to afford prescribed medications.
As CEO, my team and I do everything possible to empower community members to lead healthy lifestyles and seek care when needed. As a business person and taxpayer, I also care deeply about what’s right for our state and our citizens. Right now, Idaho taxpayers — you and I — are not getting our money’s worth. Passage of Proposition 2 will change that.
Proposition 2 is the right thing to do for Idaho families and for taxpayers. Vote yes on Proposition 2.
Aaron Houston
Twin Falls
