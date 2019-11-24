Problems with the USMCA trade agreement
There are significant problems with the United States, Mexico and Canada (USMCA) trade agreement. While the 2325 page agreement has some benefits, it must be opposed for many reasons:
It creates a regional government like the European Union by integrating the economies of the three countries.
It strips away Congress's constitutional duty to regulate trade and immigration.
The USMCA grants migrant worker's protections and allows an unlimited number of immigrant workers to invade the U.S. The border wall will be meaningless.
It dictates employer regulations and forces U.S. submission to international regulatory agencies.
The USMCA creates layers of unaccountable, unelected bureaucrats which have the power to change the treaty without Congressional approval. It is totally unconstitutional! Once signed by Congress and President Trump, it cannot be changed.
You have free articles remaining.
Remember President trump pulled the U.S. out of the Transpacific Partnership (TPP). However, Ottawa University law faculty found that 57% of the USMCA is almost word for word from the TPP.
The USMCA closely tracks the structure and text of the TPP. 29 out of the 30 TPP chapters have equivalents in the USMCA. 72 percent of the articles in the USMCA chapters are also found in the TPP. The USMCA , based on textual similarities with TPP, appears to be a continuation of previous sovereignty destroying treaties. In other words, the USMCA has more in common with the TPP than not.
I doubt that President Trump or our elected officials have read the USMCA. The summary of the USMCA sounds great, but the text reveals major problems! The USMCA is NAFTA on steroids and must be stopped.
Please contact President Trump, our US Senators and Representatives. USMCA is a bad trade treaty! Governor Little showed that trade with a foreign country does not need an international, sovereignty destroying bureaucracy to succeed.
A concerned citizen,
Adrian Arp, Ph.D.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.