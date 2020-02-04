Print more golf coverage
Once again there is a major golf event in progress and the Times-News has not mentioned a word about it the last two days. Who do you not cover golf? Oh yes, once in a while you show the FEDX standings which don’t mean much until toward the end of the season. Why not show the results of the ongoing tournaments or results when completed? This goes for both the PGA and LPGA events. So you may have limited space, you say. Cut back on the space given to pro basketball or pro hockey. I am sure we have more local golfers who are interested in seeing golf results than we do hockey fans. Golf is a sport, so cover it.
Tom Pestotnik
Jerome
