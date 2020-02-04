{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Print more golf coverage

Once again there is a major golf event in progress and the Times-News has not mentioned a word about it the last two days. Who do you not cover golf? Oh yes, once in a while you show the FEDX standings which don’t mean much until toward the end of the season. Why not show the results of the ongoing tournaments or results when completed? This goes for both the PGA and LPGA events. So you may have limited space, you say. Cut back on the space given to pro basketball or pro hockey. I am sure we have more local golfers who are interested in seeing golf results than we do hockey fans. Golf is a sport, so cover it.

Tom Pestotnik

Jerome

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments