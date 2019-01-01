The Constitution was ordained and established to form a more perfect union.
He encourages division.
The Constitution establishes justice.
His only concern is getting his way.
The Constitution ensures domestic tranquillity.
He lies and generates chaos.
The Constitution provides for the common defense.
He wants to role back time to a policy of isolationism.
The Constitution promotes the common welfare.
He is only concerned about himself.
The Constitution ensures the blessings of liberty.
He wants everyone to dance to his tune.
Jimmy Hartwell
Declo
