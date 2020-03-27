Letter to editor: Pray for an end to coronavirus

That we are in very trying times, is an understatement, but I feel we have the ability to turn things around.
In the judicial system when you go before a judge you must have what they call clean hands, you can not be a lawbreaker and expect the judge to help you if what you have done is wrong.
We in this country and around the world, have largely walked away from and turned our backs on God, I believe with every fiber of my being that God did not cause this virus, but he could stop it instantly if we get right with him. We need to get on our knees. In the book of James, it says "you have not because you ask not,” but we need to do this with clean hands and a right heart ask God to forgive us for being prideful and ignoring Him and mean it. Then we can ask to be delivered from this situation we are in. It also says in James ”The prayer of a righteous person has great power as it is working”.(ESV)
How ever God chooses to stop this, with a vaccine or intervention, is up to him, but let’s open that door and give Him a reason to step in and act on our behalf, not as disrespectful disobedient kids but as loving obedient and respectful children of God almighty. Let me ask you have you prayed? Let’s all get on our knees and ask for help; deep down we know we need it.
Ron Price
Twin Falls
