Letter to editor: Pray for an end to coronavirus

We in this country and around the world, have largely walked away from and turned our backs on God, I believe with every fiber of my being that God did not cause this virus, but he could stop it instantly if we get right with him. We need to get on our knees. In the book of James, it says "you have not because you ask not,” but we need to do this with clean hands and a right heart ask God to forgive us for being prideful and ignoring Him and mean it. Then we can ask to be delivered from this situation we are in. It also says in James ”The prayer of a righteous person has great power as it is working”.(ESV)