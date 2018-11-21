Last Tuesday at the Herrett Center, Thomas Schwartz gave a talk on “The Culture Wars”. I want to thank him from the bottom of my heart for such an insightful and thoughtful discussion. He outlined the current trend of the USA toward nationalism versus a more global perspective, and how it is taking us as a people, as a country, and as a 200-year-old democracy into very dangerous territory inflaming our country, and dividing and isolating us into our various safe groups, or tribes, into “Us versus Them” in many contexts; including family, religious groups, nationality, race, and political preferences. It has not always been as volatile as it is today. He gave us a brief history and the rationale for how and why this is happening. Most importantly for me, he also gave us a way to mitigate the outrage, anger, or fear that we may experience when we encounter and interact with those outside of our own circle. He suggested that we learn to listen with an aim to understand the heart of what the other person is saying. Wait to respond so that we respond to fact-based information with our own best self; not solely our emotions, especially if we have a different response to the same facts. Mr. Schwartz concluded with the hope that we will turn the tenor of our culture around in time to prevent further damage to ourselves and our country, but it can’t be done without each of us embracing a commitment to interact with others, including those who are very different from us, with courtesy, and true caring. I wish everyone could hear what he had to say, and only hope and pray that those of us who did hear, will be able to put his suggestions into action.
Karen Stoddard-Belinne
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.