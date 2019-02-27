Try 1 month for 99¢
Does anyone else wonder why we are so obsessed with business developments right on our main scenic and civic attraction, the Snake River Canyon, when several prime spots sit empty on North Blue Lakes just north of North Five Points?

Where the Episcopal Church was, is now literally a hole in the ground, and has been for years, and is surrounded by many other prime vacant spots.

Investors wishing to build another hotel on the rim say they wish to share our view. What they want to do is monetize our view for a few high end hotel customers, while detracting from it for all the rest of us. We must continue making our City Council and P&Z aware of our opposition to further Canyon development. Enough already!

Mike Leeds

Buhl

