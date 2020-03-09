Letter to editor: Please Support Public School Operational Levies

Public School Operational Levies have become a significant component of funding for nearly all public schools in the State of Idaho.

There are many similar needs in each District however, I wish to speak specifically to the needs of the Buhl Joint School District 412.

The Buhl School District is asking patrons for $350,000 per year for two years.

Levy funds enable a 4- and 5-year replacement of textbooks which amounts to $150,000 of the request.

State of Idaho funds building non-certified staff at a level inadequate to hire specialized individuals, this requires addition money out of the operational fund.

Employee health insurance and benefits are funded out of operational monies.

A recent facility levy paid for new roofs, back logged asphalt maintenance, replacement of outdated heating and air conditioning control systems. Without continued patron support, the scheduled maintenance of the District facilities and grounds will yet again be deferred.

These funds enable the district to meet the States match requirement for building safety and maintenance in student occupied structures.