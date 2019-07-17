{{featured_button_text}}
(Courtesy photo)

I'm really disappointed! Not one mention of Kimberly Good Neighbor Days! Were not important to you! A great event for our town and community. So sad. Great fun for everyone.

Bobbie Sandrock

Kimberly

Editor's note: While there was no article, Good Neighbor Days was listed in our entertainment calendar and was also our July 13 "One Thing" to do listed on A1.

