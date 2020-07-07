Letter to editor: Placing partisan advantage above public health

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The gathering at the TF fairgrounds you featured in your 2 July edition, shows an unconscionable collapse into spiteful, selfish behavior with no detectable concern for overall community safety and well-being.

The same mindless defiance is not limited to youthful party-goers. In mid-June I saw an Idaho state senator in a local supermarket. He was conspicuous in being the only person in the store I saw without a mask. I sent an e-mail to him detailing how his ignorant behavior was as boorish and thoughtless as it was dangerous to the people he purports to represent. To date I have not received any acknowledgment from him, but surely he will soon be seeking our votes in his bid for re-election.

When public officials from the White House and Congress, to the outfit controlling Idaho state government, to local members of our legislature disparage and deny the entire reality of covid-19 and the deadly ravaging it is exacting on us, we are being woefully and inexcusably ill-served. Such officials clearly are placing personal and partisan advantages above safeguarding the public health and safety. They are failing in their essential responsibilities; they are contributing to the spread of dangerous disinformation; and, they do not deserve to continue "representing" us.

Grenville E. Day

Twin Falls

